A quarterback who has already locked down his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame will face off against a quarterback who is just starting to author his Hall of Fame story on Feb. 7. Tampa Bay's Buccaneers will host the 2021 Super Bowl when they face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Brady advanced to his record 10th Super Bowl by beating the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, while Mahomes and the Chiefs thumped the Bills in the AFC Championship Game and have a chance to win a second straight Super Bowl. Should you choose Brady or Mahomes with your NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl LV? And which quarterback should anchor your 2021 Super Bowl DFS stacks?

Which players should you include when trying to win a $1 million first prize on daily Fantasy football sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before making any NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks for the 2021 Super Bowl, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Championship Weekend, McClure had Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill as one of his top NFL DFS picks on DraftKings. The result: Hill caught nine passes for 172 yards, returning over 26 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Super Bowl 55 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55 is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He has caught 21 of 25 targets in the 2021 NFL Playoffs for 227 yards and three touchdowns. That includes hauling in 13 of 15 targets for 118 yards and two scores in the AFC Championship Game against the Bills.

Kelce was virtually unstoppable against Buffalo, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked for his way repeatedly en route to over 36 points on DraftKings. Kelce, who was second in the NFL with 1,416 regular-season receiving yards, caught all eight of his targets for 82 yards when the Chiefs edged the Buccaneers 27-24 in Week 12.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He has 14 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown in the 2021 NFL postseason, including a five-reception, 110-yard effort against Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game.

Godwin led the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets against the Packers in part due to the absence of Antonio Brown (knee). Godwin caught 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season, cementing himself as a complimentary receiver alongside both Brown and Mike Evans.

Godwin caught eight passes for 97 yards against the Chiefs in Week 12. Lock him into your Super Bowl DFS lineups.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 55

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Super Bowl Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl LV? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.