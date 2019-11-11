NFL DFS for 49ers vs. Seahawks: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups for Week 10

The Week 10 NFL schedule concludes with Monday Night Football featuring the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (8-0) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-2) in an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff from Levi's Stadium. NFL DFS players will have plenty of tough decisions to make. Russell Wilson has been the top-scoring Fantasy quarterback this season, but now faces a stiff challenge against a top-ranked Niners defense that gives up just 12.8 points and 241 yards per game. Should he still be part of your NFL DFS strategy for Monday Night Football? Before setting your NFL DFS strategy for tournaments like the $1.2M Monday Night Showdown on DraftKings and the $800K NFL Monday Night Special on FanDuel, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his top Monday Night Football DFS picks for 49ers vs. Seahawks can help you make all the right calls for this single-game slate.

For Monday's 49ers vs. Seahawks DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The sixth-year pro out of Eastern Illinois has thrown for 1,806 yards and 13 touchdowns this season and is coming off a slate-breaking performance against the Cardinals in which he threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns. With a completion percentage of 75.7, no interceptions and just one sack taken, it was perhaps the most complete performance of his career.

Now, Garoppolo gets a juicy matchup against a Seattle defense that ranks 29th in the league in passing defense (278.1 yards per game). The Seahawks have already conceded head-turning days to quarterbacks like Andy Dalton (418-2), Jared Goff (395-1) and Matt Schaub (460-1) this season, so confidently lock in Garoppolo as one of your top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football.

Part of his optimal Seahawks vs. 49ers DFS strategy also includes rostering Seattle running back Chris Carson. He's seen one of the heaviest workloads in the NFL recently, taking at least 20 touches in five of his last six games. On the season, he's now rushed 175 times for 764 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 177 yards and two scores as a receiver.

Carson draws a tough matchup against the Niners, one of the league's best defenses. But if San Francisco has a weakness on that side of the ball, it's against the run, because the 49ers are allowing over 100 yards per game on the ground. McClure's model projects enough work for Carson, who has gone off for at least 3x on DraftKings four times this season, to return plenty of value.

