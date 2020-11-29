The Sunday Night Football NFL DFS slate features a historic rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. The NFC North rivals will meet for the 201st time on Sunday night and both teams are still fighting to secure a spot in the NFL Playoffs. And with big money on the line in NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings, NFL daily Fantasy players will be heavily invested in the action as well.

Mitchell Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Bears with Nick Foles (hip) out, but Chicago does get starting running back David Montgomery back from a concussion. Can you trust either of those players in your NFL DFS lineups given the circumstances? And who else in the NFL DFS player pool is worthy of consideration for Sunday night's single-game slate? Before you make your Packers vs. Bears NFL DFS picks, be sure to check out the NFL DFS strategy, advice and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 11, McClure had Saints quarterback Taysom Hill in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Hill passed for 233 yards and rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns in his first NFL start at QB, returning over 25 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Packers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The veteran superstar seems to have gained a lot of confidence under Matt LaFleur and his 8.2 yards per pass attempt is the highest he's posted since 2014.

Rodgers is completing 68.2 percent of his passes and has thrown for 2,889 yards and 29 touchdowns with just four interceptions so far this year. And he's always seemed to be at his best against the Bears as he's thrown for 47 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions in 23 career games against Chicago. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Chicago on Sunday night.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. Despite Foles and Trubisky struggling to provide quality targets, Robinson has put up impressive numbers by winning at an extremely high rate against man-to-man coverage and capitalizing on a high volume of looks.

Robinson has been targeted 95 times, which is the fifth most among wide receivers in the NFL. He's turned those 95 opportunities into 63 catches for 755 yards and three touchdowns and he's put up double-digit points on DraftKings in nine of his 10 games so far this season. Robinson also had 14 catches for 227 yards against Green Bay a season ago, so he's a must-start on Sunday night.

