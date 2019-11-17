NFL DFS for Bears vs. Rams: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups for Week 11

NFL DFS players get another opportunity to cash in during Sunday's NFL action with a Sunday night showdown between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m ET. Sunday's single game slate brings some tough questions for NFL DFS players as they set their lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who's recorded over 100 yards receiving five times this season, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, who's found the end zone four times in his last five games? With FanDuel hosting a $555K NFL Primetime Showdown and DraftKings running a $800K Sunday Night Showdown that awards $200K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for NFL DFS players to make. Before locking in any rosters, be sure to check out the top NFL DFS picks, lineups and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure had some eye-popping results during the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8, and then followed that up with huge 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Bears vs. Rams on Sunday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

For Sunday's Rams vs. Bears NFL DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley.

Gurley has been extremely consistent for the Rams so far this season. In fact, Gurley has recorded at least 12 carries in three of his last four games and has scored four total touchdowns during that span. Now, Gurley gets a mouthwatering matchup against a Bears defense that has given up seven rushing touchdowns in their last five contests. Lock him in as a top NFL DFS pick for Sunday night and look for a big return against Chicago.

Part of his optimal NFL DFS strategy for Sunday Night Football also includes rostering Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky has had an up-and-down season so far for Chicago, but he's coming off one of his best performances of the season. Last week against the Lions, Trubisky completed 16-of-23 pass attempts with three passing touchdowns, and now he has a great chance to produce big numbers on Sunday night against a Rams defense that gave up four touchdown passes at home to Jameis Winston earlier this season.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Sunday night? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Bears vs. Rams from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.