The Week 1 NFL schedule concludes on 'Monday Night Football' as the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 1-point favorite and the over/under for total points has dropped from 45.5 to 43.5, indicating that bettors are expecting a little bit less offense. All eyes will be on a pair of second-year quarterbacks as Caleb Williams looks to make a big jump in his development, while J.J. McCarthy will make his regular-season debut after missing all of 2024 due to a torn ACL.

How should they play into your NFL DFS strategy for Vikings vs. Bears, and which other daily Fantasy picks should be in your NFL DFS lineups?

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

McClure has turned his attention to Monday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Vikings

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for SNF is Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who has a passing yardage over/under of 214.5 yards. The top overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft showed some flashes in 2024, but struggled to find consistency. Chicago hired former Lions' offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who has a reputation for explosive offenses, as head coach, with the hopes of igniting Williams and the offense.

The Bears also invested in the offense over the offseason, bringing in tight end Colston Loveland and receiver Luther Burden III via the draft to give Williams more options. McClure likes his upside in this opener at home, and has made him one of his top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Williams with Burden, who is +630 to score a touchdown in this game, as he makes his NFL debut. The second-round pick out of Missouri was a former five-star recruit coming out of high school. He showed big-play capability in college, especially in his sophomore season, before injuries slowed him down as a junior.

He made a few big catches in the preseason, and is well-positioned to return value in this opener against a Minnesota secondary that gave up the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL in 2024.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bears vs. Vikings

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.