The Buffalo Bills have already clinched the AFC East, but still have unfinished business with the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. The Bills remain in the hunt the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture and will try to beat the Patriots for the second time this season but just the seventh time in the last 41 tries. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has solidified himself as one of the premier NFL DFS picks, as he has 1,314 yards on a team-record 111 receptions with five touchdowns this season, but who can you trust from the NFL DFS player pool for Patriots vs. Bills?

Is Diggs deserving of being a part of your NFL DFS strategy against the league's second-ranked pass defense? And which NFL DFS stacks can carry you to victory? Before setting any NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football in Week 16, be sure to check out the NFL daily Fantasy advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine DFS millionaire Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 15, McClure had Cowboys running back Tony Pollard as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Pollard combined for 132 yards and two touchdowns, returning over 31 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Patriots

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football on Week 16 is Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The dual-threat force in Buffalo is fifth in the NFL with 4,000 passing yards and seventh with 30 touchdowns. Allen also has racked up 383 rushing yards on 96 carries with eight touchdowns.

Allen's ability to make plays with his arms and legs was on full display last week against the Broncos, as he torched Denver for 359 yards and two touchdowns through the air and scored another two touchdowns on the ground. That makes 12 total touchdowns in the last four games for Allen, a stretch that has seen him score an average of over 27 points on DraftKings.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. The 2015 NFL MVP has had an up-and-down season with the Patriots, throwing for 2,381 yards and just five touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

However, Newton has also gained 489 yards on 122 carries with 11 touchdowns, the most rushing TDs since the 14 he piled up during his rookie season in Carolina in 2011.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bills vs. Patriots

