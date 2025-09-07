The Sunday NFL schedule wraps up with a prime time matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.. The Bills and Ravens met in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs last season, with Buffalo notching a 27-25 win. The NFL DFS player pool is headlined by the last two NFL MVPs -- Buffalo's Josh Allen and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. Should you target Allen or Jackson when making SNF NFL DFS picks and building NFL DFS lineups?

Other projected top NFL DFS picks include running backs Derrick Henry and James Cook. Should either ball carrier be a part of your NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New players can get $50 in Pick6 credits at DraftKings when they play $5:

Top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Ravens

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for SNF is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The two-time NFL MVP is one of the premier dual-threat quarterbacks the league has ever seen. His explosive speed and vision make him a nightmare for defenses both as a passer and runner, and his improved pocket presence and accuracy in 2024 highlight his continued growth as a complete signal-caller.

Jackson delivered a historic 2024 campaign, throwing for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions, with a league-leading passer rating of 119.6 and becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to pair 40+ passing TDs with fewer than five interceptions in a season. He also led the league in both yards per pass attempt (8.8) and yards per rush (6.6), showcasing his elite dual-threat efficiency. Over his career to date, Jackson has racked up 20,059 passing yards with a stellar TD:INT of 166:49, and ranks among the NFL greats in efficiency metrics like passer rating (102.0), yards per attempt (7.8), and TD% (6.4%). See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills running back James Cook. The former Georgia standout brings a dynamic blend of speed and vision to the backfield, showcasing his ability to create explosive plays in both the run and pass game. With improved decisiveness and contact balance, he projects as a versatile three-down weapon capable of thriving in the Bills' offense.

Cook burst onto the NFL scene in 2024 with a breakout showing. He racked up 1,009 rushing yards on 207 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt, and led the league with 16 rushing touchdowns, while also contributing 32 receptions for 258 receiving yards and two receiving scores. For his career, Cook has totaled 2,638 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns on 533 carries, along with 97 receptions for 883 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. See who else to roster here.

New users can see the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Bills

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.