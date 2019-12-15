NFL DFS for Bills vs. Steelers: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups for Week 15

NFL DFS players get another opportunity to cash in during Sunday's NFL action with a Sunday night showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m ET. Sunday's single game slate brings some tough questions for NFL DFS players as they set their lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, who's recorded a touchdown reception in three consecutive games, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Steelers wide receiver James Washington, who's found the end zone three times in his last five outings? With FanDuel hosting a $500K NFL Primetime Showdown and DraftKings running a $800K Sunday Night Showdown that awards $200K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for NFL DFS players to make. Before locking in any rosters, be sure to check out the top NFL DFS picks, lineups and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Sunday Night Football NFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Bills is Buffalo running back Devin Singletary.

Singletary has been extremely consistent for the Bills over the past few weeks. In fact, Singletary has recorded 15 or more carries in four of his last six games and has recorded at least 100 all-purpose yards four times during that span. Now, Singletary will get an advantageous matchup against the Steelers, who've given up a receiving touchdown to opposing running backs in each of their last two games.

Part of his optimal NFL DFS strategy for Sunday Night Football also includes rostering Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen was held to under 200 yards passing for the second time in his last three games last week against the Ravens. In a defensive slugfest, Allen completed 17-of-39 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's loss against Baltimore. Despite his subdued performance, Allen will look to bounce-back on the road against the Steelers. The second-year signal caller has been sensational on the road this season, throwing for 1,479 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing for six scores. Lock him in as a top NFL DFS pick for Sunday night and look for a big return against Pittsburgh.

