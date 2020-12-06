The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos will go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football and the two AFC West rivals are coming off very different performances in Week 12. The Chiefs were the epitome of modern offense with 456 yards passing in a win over the Buccaneers, while the Broncos managed just 12 passing yards in their loss against the Saints. However, quarterback Drew Lock will be back for the Broncos and NFL daily Fantasy players will be looking for at least some productivity out of the Denver aerial attack.

However, with weapons like Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins, the Chiefs will likely be the popular stacking option for NFL DFS lineups on Sunday night. But after gaining only 286 yards against the Broncos and relying on four Denver turnovers to earn a 43-16 win, is the NFL DFS player pool for Chiefs vs. Broncos going to be top heavy? Before you make your NFL daily Fantasy picks for Broncos vs. Chiefs, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 12, McClure had Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Jefferson caught seven passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns, returning over 22 points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Broncos vs. Chiefs

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The first-round pick out of Alabama has had a strong rookie season with 37 catches for 589 yards and two scores despite injury issues at quarterback throughout the season.

Last week, he was targeted just once in the loss to New Orleans but Fantasy owners know that was an apparition because of the quarterback situation. Jeudy had been targeted at least eight times in each of Denver's previous four games and figures to be in line for a similar target share in Week 13 with Lock back in the lineup. Kansas City is giving up an average of 316 passing yards in its last three games and Jeudy's price bottoming out after last week makes him a solid value for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is in the hunt for both his second MVP and his second Super Bowl this season and NFL daily Fantasy players have been riding the league's most dynamic passing quarterback to absolutely huge numbers.

Mahomes has thrown for at least 348 yards and multiple scores in each of his last four games and has had at least 30 points on FanDuel and DraftKings in three of those four contests. He's also been more active with his legs this season, rushing 43 times in the first 11 games for 215 yards and two scores to further enhance his Fantasy profile.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Broncos vs. Chiefs

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday night because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.