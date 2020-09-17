Two former No. 1 picks will square off on Thursday Night Football when Baker Mayfield and the Browns welcome Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Mayfield struggled mightily in Cleveland's Week 1 loss to the Ravens, throwing for just 189 yards. Meanwhile, Burrow had success on the ground against the Chargers, rushing eight times for 46 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut. Should you build your NFL DFS lineups around one of those quarterbacks, or should you roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option in the NFL DFS player pool like Browns running back Kareem Hunt, who averaged 5.5 yards per carry in Week 1?

In Week 1, Cam Newton, who was just $6,100 on DraftKings, found the end zone twice on the ground and returned over 4x value.

Top Browns vs. Bengals DFS picks

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The former Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma began his third season in the NFL by completing 21-of-39 pass attempts for 189 yards and one touchdown with one interception. However, the Bengals' defense has proven to be a strong matchup for the struggling young quarterback overall.

Mayfield is 3-1 as a starter against Cincinnati, completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 1,013 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's still surrounded by a talented group of playmakers, with Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and Austin Hooper all having proven they can produce during their careers. Head coach Kevin Stefanski should be able to create mismatches that Mayfield can take advantage of.

Part of his NFL DFS strategy for Bengals vs. Browns includes banking on Cleveland running back Nick Chubb. The third-year back recorded just 10 carries in Cleveland's Week 1 loss against Baltimore. The Browns fell behind early, which forced Cleveland to lean heavily on the passing game.

Despite receiving just 10 carries, Chubb still had an efficient outing against the Ravens, averaging 6.0 yards per tote.

In addition, he has had success against the Bengals in his career. In fact, Chubb rushed for 106 yards in Cleveland's 27-19 victory over Cincinnati last December. Lock him in as one of the top daily fantasy football picks for Week 1.

