Success during single-game slates in NFL daily Fantasy is all about maximizing value and finding ways to create lineup variance, so knowing the Buccaneers vs. Chiefs injury report can be a benefit. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET and the Bucs are dealing with several key injuries at wide receiver. Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (leg) are out, while Jalen McMillan (hamstring) is questionable. So who steps up to catch passes from the Tampa Bay wide receivers' room and how might you be able to use those absences to your advantage in NFL DFS stacks?

It's a loaded NFL DFS player pool for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs and understanding the NFL DFS matchups can help you identify value for your NFL DFS lineups. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Chiefs vs. Bucs on Monday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The nine-time Pro Bowler is coming off his best game of the season, catching 10 passes for 90 yards and his first touchdown of the season in a win over the Raiders on Sunday. Now he'll match up with a Buccaneers pass defense that ranks 29th in the NFL.

Kelce got off to an extremely sluggish start by his standard but he's been heavily involved in the offensive gameplan since Rashee Rice (knee) went down for the season. Kelce has been targeted at least nine times and finished with at least seven catches for 70 yards in three of his last four games.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt. Now in his second stint with the Chiefs, Hunt has piled up 348 scrimmage yards in four games since signing with the Chiefs in late-September and he's scored four touchdowns in his last three games.

He's become the workhorse running back in Cleveland with Isiah Pacheco (leg) out and Tampa Bay allows 5.2 yards per carry (30th in the NFL) this season while giving up 373 rushing yards in back-to-back losses to the Ravens and Falcons. Expect another heavy workload for Hunt, making him a must-roster in Buccaneers vs. Chiefs DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Bucs

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.