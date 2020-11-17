There is arguably no tougher division in the NFL this season than the NFC West, and two of its top teams meet on Thursday Night Football when the Arizona Cardinals visit the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from CenturyLink Field. Both teams feature premier NFL DFS picks, including Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake and Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf. But should Drake and Metcalf be your top choices as you formulate your NFL DFS strategy on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel?

Which Cardinals vs. Seahawks DFS picks should you make? And which stars from the NFL DFS player pool should you target? Before finalizing any daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 10, McClure had Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Meyers caught five of seven targets for 59 yards while also throwing a 24-yard touchdown, returning almost 30 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 11 is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The seven-time Pro Bowler has thrown an NFL-best 28 touchdown passes so far this season and is second in the league with 2,789 passing yards. However, Wilson is coming off a sub-standard performance last week, throwing for 248 yards and no touchdowns with two interceptions in a 23-16 loss to the Rams.

Wilson's performance against Los Angeles was the first game in 2020 in which he did not throw a touchdown pass, while his 57.0 passer rating against the Rams was his worst this season by over 37 points.

The Cardinals rank in the bottom half of the NFL defending the pass and are coming off a shootout against the Bills that saw Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen pile up 322 total yards. Lock Wilson into your NFL DFS lineups and watch the points rain down.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The former Clemson superstar is second in the league with 67 receptions and 861 receiving yards. But it was his fourth touchdown catch of the season that made waves last week, as Hopkins pulled down a 43-yard Hail Mary from Kyler Murray to stun the Bills 32-30.

Hopkins finished with seven receptions on 12 targets for 127 yards against Buffalo last week, his fifth 100-yard receiving game this season. Hopkins is every bit the WR1 that Arizona hoped he would be when they traded for him in the offseason, and Thursday night's matchup against a Seahawks defense that allows an NFL-worst 353.3 passing yards per game is a juicy one.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.