NFL Championship Weekend 2021 is set, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Green Bay Packers at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game and the Buffalo Bills facing the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. That means four superb quarterbacks could be among your NFL DFS picks, with future Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers squaring off in Green Bay and Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen potentially facing each other in Kansas City. Mahomes left the Chiefs' Divisional Round matchup against the Browns with a concussion after throwing for 255 yards and a touchdown, and his status for Sunday is uncertain as he remains in NFL concussion protocol.

In the Divisional Round, McClure had Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Kelce caught eight passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, returning almost 28 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's 2021 Championship Round

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's Championship Round games is Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill at $7,200 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. Hill caught 87 passes for 1,276 yards in the regular season, and was second in the NFL with 15 receiving touchdowns. Hill opened the playoffs by snaring eight of 10 targets for 110 yards and had three carries for nine yards against the Browns on Sunday.

Hill was a standout before Mahomes left the game with a concussion, but saved his best for when Chad Henne was in the game -- holding onto a 23-yard circus catch against his leg in the fourth quarter. And it was Hill that Henne targeted on a crucial five-yard fourth-down pass to run out the clock. Although Hill's value could fluctuate somewhat based on Mahomes' availability for the AFC Championship Game against the Bills, McClure loves the speedster in all NFL DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs at $7,000 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel. Diggs led the NFL with 127 catches for 1,535 yards and also caught eight touchdowns in the regular season. He has 14 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason, including an eight-catch, 106-yard, one-touchdown effort against Baltimore.

If Diggs was bothered by the oblique injury that limited him during the week in practice, it didn't show Sunday against the Ravens. Diggs' daily Fantasy football production was strong in the Divisional Round, racking up over 27 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel. And while Kansas City's defense will provide a stern test for Diggs and the Bills in the AFC Championship Game, Diggs totaled six catches for 46 yards and a TD against the Chiefs in Week 6 and is primed for another superb NFL DFS effort Sunday.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Sunday's Championship Round

