Sunday's 2021 NFC Championship Game features two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks still playing masterful football. At age 37, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his team on the cusp of a second Super Bowl appearance in his stellar 16-year tenure in Green Bay. On the other sideline is Tampa Bay's Tom Brady, who won six Super Bowls in nine appearances with the Patriots and has consistently been one of the most popular NFL DFS picks.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round.

In the Divisional Round, McClure had Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Kelce caught eight passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, returning almost 28 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's Championship Round games is Packers wide receiver Davante Adams at $8,000 on DraftKings and $8,900 on FanDuel. Adams caught an NFL-best 18 touchdown passes during the 2020 regular season, was second in the league with 115 receptions, and finished fifth at 1,374 receiving yards. Adams caught nine of 10 targets last Saturday against the Rams for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Adams drew arguably the toughest matchup of the entire 2021 NFL Playoffs, dueling with Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Adams and the Packers now get the Buccaneers at home in the NFC Championship Game 2021, a team he caught six passes for 61 yards against in Week 6.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs at $7,000 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel. The former Maryland star led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) with eight touchdowns during the regular season. He has also caught 14 passes for 234 yards and two scores in two postseason games.

Minnesota's loss has been Buffalo's gain, as quarterback Josh Allen quickly meshed with Diggs. He has notched 100-plus receiving yards in five of his last six games and averaged over 29 points on DraftKings during that time. Lock him into your NFL DFS lineups on Sunday.

