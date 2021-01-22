Both quarterbacks in Sunday's 2021 NFC Championship Game are proving that age is just a number. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 37, is an NFL MVP candidate after passing for a league-best 48 touchdown passes to get the Packers back to the NFC title game for the third time in five seasons. Tampa Bay's Tom Brady was arguably just as impressive, as the 43-year-old future Hall of Famer threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns to get the Buccaneers within a victory of their first Super Bowl in 18 years. Who can you trust in your NFL DFS picks on Sunday?

Should Rodgers or Brady anchor your NFL DFS stacks? Which players should you choose from the four-team NFL DFS player pool for Sunday's 2021 NFL Championship Round?

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In the Divisional Round, McClure had Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Kelce caught eight passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, returning almost 28 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday's Championship Round games and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's Championship Round games is Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill at $7,200 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. There won't be a more electrifying player on the field in the 2021 AFC Championship Game than Hill, who was second in the NFL during the regular season with 15 touchdown catches.

Perhaps the fastest wide receiver in the league, Hill also caught 87 passes for 1,276 yards and added 13 carries for 123 yards and two more scores during the regular season.

The defending Super Bowl champions rely on Hill as an all-field threat ever since he emerged from the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Alabama. Hill caught eight passes for 110 yards last week against the Browns, delivering almost 20 points on DraftKings, and could be in line for even more on Sunday against the Bills in the AFC Championship Game 2021.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs at $7,000 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel. The former Maryland star led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) with eight touchdowns during the regular season. He has also caught 14 passes for 234 yards and two scores in two postseason games.

Minnesota's loss has been Buffalo's gain, as quarterback Josh Allen quickly meshed with Diggs. He has notched 100-plus receiving yards in five of his last six games and averaged over 29 points on DraftKings during that time. Lock him into your NFL DFS lineups on Sunday.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday's Championship Round?