The four quarterbacks set to play on Sunday have drawn the lion's share of attention, but running backs in the Chiefs vs. Bills and Packers vs. Buccaneers games are also among the NFL DFS picks to consider. Green Bay's Aaron Jones ran for over 1,100 yards this season and now faces a stout Buccaneers front in the 2021 NFC Championship Game. With Bills rookie Zack Moss out with an ankle injury, Devin Singletary will carry the mail in the 2021 AFC Championship game. Can you trust Singletary and Jones on Sunday as part of your NFL DFS strategy?

Who should you target from the four-team NFL DFS player pool for daily Fantasy football tournaments, 50-50s, and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before making any NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks for Sunday's Championship Round games, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In the Divisional Round, McClure had Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Kelce caught eight passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, returning almost 28 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's 2021 Championship Round

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's Championship Round games is Packers wide receiver Davante Adams at $8,000 on DraftKings and $8,900 on FanDuel. The seven-year veteran from Fresno State led the NFL with 18 touchdown receptions, tied for second with 115 receptions, and tied for fifth with 1,374 receiving yards.

Adams overcame a difficult matchup against Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey last week to reel in nine receptions on 10 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Adams turned in his second 1,300-yard season in three years, nearly equaling his 111-catch, 1,386-yard effort in 2018 that also yielded 13 touchdowns. He's had five touchdowns in his last three games and can help anchor your NFL DFS stacks on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs at $7,000 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel. He led the NFL with 127 receptions during the regular season and also totaled an NFL-best 1,535 yards along with eight touchdowns. He has caught 14 of 20 targets in two postseason games for 234 yards and two scores.

Diggs was acquired via trade from Minnesota during the offseason. He quickly meshed with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and smashed his career-high for receptions and receiving yards. He has a sky-high ceiling in Sunday's Chiefs vs. Bills game.

