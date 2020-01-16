NFL DFS for Championship Weekend: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

The 2020 NFL Playoffs continue on Sunday as the Titans visit the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at 3:05 p.m. ET and the Packers travel to take on the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at 6:40 p.m. ET. With studs like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Jones, Derrick Henry, Davante Adams, George Kittle and Tyreek Hill all in the NFL DFS player pool, daily Fantasy football players will have plenty of solid options for NFL DFS lineups despite the two-game slate. But which NFL DFS stacks will produce the biggest numbers on Sunday and which matchups should you be exploiting?

Top NFL DFS picks for Championship Weekend

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Championship Weekend is Mahomes at $8,600 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. The defending MVP had a monster divisional-round performance against the Texans, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Mahomes passed for 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 14 games during the regular season.

Plus, Mahomes lit up Tennessee's defense in his last meeting against the Titans. In Kansas City's 35-32 loss at Tennessee earlier this season, Mahomes completed 36 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns. He's also thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of his last four games. Lock him in as one of the top overall NFL DFS plays on Championship Weekend and look for a big return against the Titans.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Championship Weekend includes rostering Henry at $9,800 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. After underachieving through his first two and a half seasons, Henry exploded late in 2018 and his bruising style has worn opponents down again in the tail end of the 2019 season.

Henry scored 12 total touchdowns in his last seven games of the regular season and finished with 211 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 17 win against Houston. In the postseason, he's continued his dominance with 377 yards rushing and a score in Tennessee's upset wins over New England and Baltimore. Now the Titans take on a Kansas City defense that ranked 26th against the run during the regular season and was gashed by Henry for 188 yards and two touchdowns back in Week 10.

How to set your Championship Weekend NFL DFS lineups

