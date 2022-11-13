The San Francisco 49ers are coming off of a bye in Week 10 when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. The week off gave a couple of the team's players a chance to get healthy and return as attractive options for NFL DFS lineups. Deebo Samuel (hamstring) missed the team's Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams, but should be ready to go against the Chargers.

Samuel will be competing for looks with Brandon Aiyuk, who has posted three consecutive weeks with at least 80 receiving yards. The third-year receiver could be a strong option in the NFL DFS player pool once again after he's also scored three touchdowns over those last three games. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. 49ers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to 49ers vs. Chargers and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Chargers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Against the Rams, he ran for 94 yards with a touchdown to go with eight receptions for 55 yards and another score. For the season, he has 525 rushing yards and 43 catches for 356 yards with five total touchdowns.

The Chargers have given up the seventh-most rushing yards this season (1,164) as well as nine rushing touchdowns. All but 91 of those yards have come from opposing running backs, and the trio of Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley rumbled for 177 total yards and two touchdowns against Los Angeles last week. The Chargers have also allowed running backs to pick up three receiving touchdowns, which is tied with four other teams for third-most in the NFL.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. With Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) still on the mend, the Chargers should focus on their ground attack with Ekeler. Last week against the Falcons, he finished with 47 yards and a touchdown, and he scored again on a goal line reception in Los Angeles' 20-17 win.

Ekeler could very well finish as the team's leading receiver in Week 10 after he's made 29 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games. Although Ekeler has only had a 3.08 yards per carry average over the last three games, he may have some more room to run against the 49ers' beat up defensive front. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Chargers vs. 49ers

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Chargers vs. 49ers? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.