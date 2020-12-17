The plan for Justin Herbert coming out of Oregon as the sixth overall pick was to learn the Chargers' offense behind Tyrod Taylor and eventually matriculate into a starting quarterback. That plan lasted exactly one week, as Taylor was injured in a bizarre pregame incident and Herbert was thrust into the starting role. Since then, he has become one of the most productive NFL DFS picks each week and piled up almost 3,500 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.

In Week 14, McClure had Vikings wide receiver Davante Adams as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Adams caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, returning over 24 Fantasy points on both sites!

Top NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Raiders

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 15 is Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The seven-year veteran from Fresno State is enjoying a strong season in Las Vegas, throwing for 3,343 yards and 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions. That includes a 316-yard, two-touchdown effort against the Colts last week.

Carr has gone over 20 points on DraftKings seven times and topped 30 points two weeks ago against the Jets. Lock him in as one of the highest ceiling players in the Week 15 NFL DFS player pool.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football also includes rostering Raiders tight end Darren Waller. He hauled in seven of 10 targets for 75 yards in Las Vegas' loss to the Colts. He led the team in targets and catches against Indianapolis and has now posted at least 75 yards in three of his last four games.

Waller has recorded 84 receptions this season, which is tied for the seventh in the NFL. The big-play tight end continues to be the focal point in Las Vegas' offense, having been targeted 27 times over the last two weeks.

Now, Waller will look to exploit a Los Angeles defense that's giving up 27.8 points per game, which ranks 27th. Lock Waller into your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

