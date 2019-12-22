NFL DFS for Chiefs vs. Bears: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups for Week 16

With Chiefs vs. Bears providing the player pool for Sunday night's NFL DFS slate and hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games, the right NFL DFS lineups on Sunday Night Football could prove to be lucrative. In order to separate yourself from the pack, you'll need to identify the NFL DFS players who present the best value relative to their cost. For instance, NFL DFS players who have rostered Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill have seen some massive returns recently, including 23 or more points on DraftKings in three of his last five outings. But is he worth his high price tag on Sunday night against the Bears, who've given up just two passing touchdowns in their last two games?

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Bears

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Bears is Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky has now thrown for 275 or more yards in three of his last four outings, and he's fresh off a 334 yard performance against the Packers last week. The third-year signal caller has thrown seven touchdown passes over his last three outings and he may be forced to throw on nearly every down if Chicago finds itself behind early against Kansas City.

He's also proven to be a threat with his feet, rushing for a touchdown in two of his last four games. Plus, the Chiefs give up 356.7 yards per game to opposing offenses, which ranks in the bottom half of the league.

Part of his optimal NFL DFS strategy for Sunday Night Football also includes rostering Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce has been extremely consistent for the Chiefs over the past few weeks. In fact, Kelce has recorded 90 or more receiving yards in three of his last four games. Now, Kelce will look to do more damage against Chicago's 13th-ranked passing defense. Lock him in as a top NFL DFS pick for Sunday Night Football and look for a big return against the Bears.

How to set your Sunday Night Football NFL DFS lineups

