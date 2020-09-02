The 2020 NFL schedule kicks off with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 10. There's plenty on the line in NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Submitting optimal NFL DFS lineups and finding several value picks are key to a winning NFL DFS strategy. Luckily, two offenses with depth at the skill positions will create a deeper-than-usual NFL DFS player pool for the league's season-opener.

Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson are both capable of putting up huge numbers and have strong wide receivers including Tyreek Hill, Will Fuller, Sammy Watkins, Kenny Stills, Mecole Hardman and Brandin Cooks. At running back, owners will have to weigh the upside of Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire against the Texans' tandem of David Johnson and Duke Johnson. Before setting any Thursday Night Football DFS lineups for Texans vs. Chiefs, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million as a daily Fantasy pro, and his top NFL DFS picks, stacks and player pool can help you separate from the pack in this showdown slate.

He's crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Texans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for NFL Opening Night 2020 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Last season, Mahomes and Watson had an epic back-and-forth during the regular season that ended in a 31-24 victory for the Texans, but Mahomes threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns and followed that up with an even better performance in the AFC Divisional Round.

Mahomes threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns in that game, while adding 53 yards rushing in a 51-31 win for the Chiefs. With plenty of speed at Mahomes' disposal with Hill, Watkins, Hardman and Demarcus Robinson out wide and Travis Kelce providing a security blanket in the middle of the field, Mahomes is the top option for Texans vs. Chiefs DFS lineups on Sept. 10.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football also includes rostering Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. He is best known for his game-changing speed, which can be a major part of his NFL DFS value. He's recorded over 1,100 receiving yards in two of his last three seasons, and he'll enter his matchup against the Texans full of confidence.

That's because Hill torched Houston during the regular season last year. In fact, he caught five passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City's 31-24 loss against Houston last October. Lock him in as one of the top Chiefs vs. Texans DFS picks.

