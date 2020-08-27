Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Could Tua Tagovailoa sitting out be valuable for the Dolphins? ( 2:11 )

With Damien Williams deciding to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, the spotlight will be on Kansas City rookie running back Clyde-Edwards Helaire as Chiefs vs. Texans opens the schedule on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 10. The first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was expected to split carries with Williams, but now he's a clear-cut RB1 in this explosive offense. He could be one of the most popular NFL DFS picks for this showdown slate on daily Fantasy football sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

But building your NFL DFS strategy for Chiefs vs. Texans around a rookie making his NFL debut certainly comes with some risk. Are you better off with veterans like Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce or David Johnson in your NFL DFS lineups? Before setting any Thursday Night Football DFS lineups for Texans vs. Chiefs, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million as a daily Fantasy pro, and his top NFL DFS picks, stacks and player pool can help you separate from the pack in this showdown slate.

He's crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Chiefs vs. Texans DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Texans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for NFL Opening Night 2020 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After leading Kansas City to a Super Bowl win last season, the franchise rewarded Mahomes with a massive 10-year extension that could be worth up to a half-billion dollars. The Chiefs are banking on him as their long-term franchise quarterback, and McClure is high on him as a key piece of NFL DFS lineups.

Mahomes has been extremely effective early in the season the past two years. He threw for a combined 13 touchdowns in his first three starts in 2018. In 2019, he threw for a whopping 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns between Weeks 1 and 3. Houston ranked 29th in the NFL in passing defense last season (269.2 ypg), so confidently lock Mahomes in as one of your top Chiefs vs. Texans DFS picks.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football also includes rostering Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. He was a tough matchup for Houston last year as well. In their two games, Mahomes looked Hill's way 14 times and he hauled in eight catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

The fifth-year pro out of West Alabama is among the fastest players in the league, and that speed is what makes him a strong asset for NFL DFS lineups. He had at least one reception go for 40 or more yards in six games last year, while his 14.8 yards-per-reception average ranked 21st in the league. One long touchdown catch can lead to a cash on showdown slates, making Hill one of the must-roster NFL DFS picks in this matchup.

How to set Chiefs vs. Texans DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament picks for Texans vs. Chiefs, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.