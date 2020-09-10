The new season arrives on Thursday, when the 2020 NFL Kickoff Game pits the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans. The Chiefs are nine-point favorites in the latest NFL odds from William Hill, a factor anyone setting NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel will have to consider. There's an extremely deep NFL DFS player pool for Thursday Night Football and the rest of Week 1, with Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson priced among the most expensive quarterbacks and very few players facing injuries.

Damien Williams is out for the Chiefs this season, leaving Clyde Edwards-Helaire to help shoulder the load at running back. Can you trust the rookie from LSU with your daily Fantasy football picks? Before setting any Thursday Night Football DFS lineups for Texans vs. Chiefs, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million as a daily Fantasy pro, and his top NFL DFS picks, stacks and player pool can help you separate from the pack in Week 1.

He's crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Texans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for NFL Opening Night 2020 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Fresh off a nearly half-billion contract extension and a Super Bowl championship and playing in one of the NFL's best offenses, Mahomes could be a popular option in NFL DFS lineups throughout the upcoming season.

Mahomes has been healthy since December and his numbers down the stretch, particularly in the postseason, prove it. He threw for 901 yards and 10 touchdowns in three postseason games last season and also added 135 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns. In two games against Houston last season, Mahomes threw for 594 yards and eight scores.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football also includes rostering Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill has 19 total receiving touchdowns the last two seasons despite only playing a dozen games last year.

He's averaged over 70 yards per game the last three seasons and went off for two scores against the Texans last year in Week 6. He's a high-ceiling play, which is critical to differentiating your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, and Yahoo.

