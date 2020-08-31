Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Could Tua Tagovailoa sitting out be valuable for the Dolphins? ( 2:11 )

The 2020 NFL schedule kicks off with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs facing the Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 10. DraftKings is running a $3M Kickoff Thursday Millionaire tournament, while FanDuel has a $3M Thursday Million of its own. With plenty of other ways to win like cash games, 50-50s, and multipliers, finding value for your NFL DFS lineups is critical. The Texans had the No. 9 rushing attack in the NFL last season and will take on the Chiefs' No. 26 run defense, but who should you target with your NFL DFS picks?

With stars like Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Tyreek Hill, Will Fuller and Travis Kelce available in the NFL DFS player pool for Texans vs. Chiefs, figuring out who to start could be a serious challenge.

He's crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Texans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for NFL Opening Night 2020 is Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Over the past two seasons, Watson has proven to be one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL, with 8,017 passing yards and 52 passing touchdowns to go along with 964 rushing yards and 12 more scores on the ground.

This offseason, Watson lost No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins when Houston traded him to the Cardinals, but Houston brought in running back David Johnson and also added Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb. With Keke Coutee, Will Fuller and Kenny Stills already in the fold and Duke Johnson catching passes out of the backfield, the Texans have plenty of depth. After Watson ranked fifth in the NFL with 0.51 Fantasy points per dropback a season ago, you'll want him in your Chiefs vs. Texans DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football also includes rostering Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. He is best known for his game-changing speed, which can be a major part of his NFL DFS value. He's recorded over 1,100 receiving yards in two of his last three seasons, and he'll enter his matchup against the Texans full of confidence.

That's because Hill torched Houston during the regular season last year. In fact, he caught five passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City's 31-24 loss against Houston last October. Lock him in as one of the top Chiefs vs. Texans DFS picks.

