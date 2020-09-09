The 2020 NFL schedule kicks off Thursday with Chiefs vs. Texans. NFL DFS players will have two high-powered offenses at their disposal to create their NFL DFS lineups for Opening Night. The two teams combined for 127 points in two contests against each other last season in one regular-season matchup and one postseason matchup. New Texans running back David Johnson will hope to replicate former Houston starter Carlos Hyde's Week 6 performance after Hyde rushed for 116 yards and a score in the victory.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was unstoppable in their playoff rematch with 10 catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns, but who should be on your radar in Thursday's NFL DFS player pool, and what's the best NFL DFS strategy with plenty on the line in NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before setting any Thursday Night Football DFS lineups for Texans vs. Chiefs, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million as a daily Fantasy pro, and his top NFL DFS picks, stacks and player pool can help you separate from the pack in Week 1.

He's crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Texans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for NFL Opening Night 2020 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Despite the fact he's normally among the most expensive options, daily Fantasy NFL players who invested in Mahomes saw plenty of big returns last year. In fact, he went off for more than 4x value on DraftKings five times last season.

His best performance from a DFS perspective came against the Texans in the divisional round. In that game, he piled up over 40 points on DraftKings, returning almost 6x value. Houston had no answer for the 2018 NFL MVP in that game, and the Texans still have plenty of concerns in the secondary this season, making Mahomes one of the must-roster options for Week 1.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football also includes rostering Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Despite playing just 51 percent of the offensive snaps, Hill had five catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns during the Week 6 regular-season matchup with the Texans.

Hill has scored 41 total touchdowns during his four-year career and 26 of them have been for 30 yards or more. With Hill and Mahomes healthy in 2020, the Chiefs' offense is expected to continue pushing the ball downfield regularly. You'll want him in your NFL daily Fantasy lineups on Thursday against a Texans secondary that ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in virtually all major categories in 2019.

