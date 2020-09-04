Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were among the top-scoring Fantasy quarterbacks last season. Daily Fantasy football players will now need to figure out how they factor into their NFL DFS strategy as Chiefs vs. Texans opens the 2020 NFL schedule on Thursday, Sept. 10. Mahomes has most of his familiar targets back, while Watson will begin life without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to the Cardinals in the offseason.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Texans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for NFL Opening Night 2020 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Last season, Mahomes and Watson had an epic back-and-forth during the regular season that ended in a 31-24 victory for the Texans, but Mahomes threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns and followed that up with an even better performance in the AFC Divisional Round.

Mahomes threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns in that game, while adding 53 yards rushing in a 51-31 win for the Chiefs. With plenty of speed at Mahomes' disposal with Hill, Watkins, Hardman and Demarcus Robinson out wide and Travis Kelce providing a security blanket in the middle of the field, Mahomes is the top option for Texans vs. Chiefs DFS lineups on Sept. 10.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football also includes rostering Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Daily Fantasy NFL players got a scare when he pulled up with a hamstring issue in practice in mid-August, but he was back on the field doing individual drills a few days later, meaning his status for the 2020 NFL opener looks extremely promising.

Hill's season-long numbers dipped last year after he missed time with a shoulder injury, but when he's been on the field, he's been perhaps the most explosive receiver in the league over the past three seasons. The Texans, meanwhile, were burned by opposing receivers last year, ranking 29th in pass defense, giving up week-winning numbers to players like Keenan Allen (13-183-2) and A.J. Brown (8-114-1), among others.

