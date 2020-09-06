Even though the Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals during the offseason, there will be no shortage of offensive firepower on Thursday when the Texans and Chiefs go head-to-head in the 2020 NFL Kickoff. Patrick Mahomes is surrounded by an exciting supporting cast that includes Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson now has his deepest wide receiving group ever after supplementing the loss of Hopkins with the additions of Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb. Which players should you target in NFL DFS for Chiefs vs. Texans and the rest of Week 1?

There's a surprisingly deep NFL DFS player pool for daily Fantasy football tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. But with roles changing after an unusual NFL offseason, finding value for your NFL DFS lineups could be a challenge.

He's crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Texans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for NFL Opening Night 2020 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Last season, Mahomes and Watson had an epic back-and-forth during the regular season that ended in a 31-24 victory for the Texans, but Mahomes threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns and followed that up with an even better performance in the AFC Divisional Round.

Mahomes threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns in that game, while adding 53 yards rushing in a 51-31 win for the Chiefs. With plenty of speed at Mahomes' disposal with Hill, Watkins, Hardman and Demarcus Robinson out wide and Travis Kelce providing a security blanket in the middle of the field, Mahomes is the top option for Texans vs. Chiefs DFS lineups on Sept. 10.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football also includes rostering Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. A former track star who won gold in the 4x100 relay at the World Junior Championship in 2012, Hill has become one of the NFL's preeminent deep threats thanks to 4.29-second speed in the 40-yard-dash.

But he's proven he's more than just speed in four years with the Chiefs, catching 281 passes for 4,115 yards and 32 touchdowns the last four seasons while adding 71 carries for 500 yards and four more scores. Hill has also added five return touchdowns and is a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball. Considering he was targeted 10 times and finished with five receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns in last year's regular-season matchup with Houston in his first game back from a shoulder injury, he's a good bet to be featured heavily on Thursday.

