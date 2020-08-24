Watch Now: Patriots May Consider Platoon At QB ( 1:33 )

The 2020 NFL schedule kicks off with a Thursday Night Football opener on Sept. 10 between the Houston Texans and defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff comes at 8:20 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. There are plenty of ways to build NFL DFS lineups for this single-game slate on daily Fantasy football sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are among the proven stars returning for their respective teams who could work their way into your NFL DFS strategy for Chiefs vs. Texans.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, David Johnson and Brandin Cooks, meanwhile, are among the new faces on these rosters who could also be top Chiefs vs. Texans DFS picks. Before setting any Thursday Night Football DFS lineups for Texans vs. Chiefs, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million as a daily Fantasy pro, and his top NFL DFS picks, stacks and player pool can help you separate from the pack in this showdown slate.

He's crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Chiefs vs. Texans DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Texans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for NFL Opening Night 2020 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Already established as one of the top players in the league, Mahomes was a daily Fantasy stud in 2019. He returned over 4x value five times last season, and some of his best work came against the Texans.

He threw for 273 yards and three scores in the regular season against Houston. He stepped it up in their divisional round matchup, throwing for 321 yards and a whopping five touchdowns. That returned over 5x value, his biggest daily Fantasy score of the season. Houston had the fourth-worst passing defense in the NFL last season, making Mahomes a smart choice to build around in NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Texans.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football includes stacking Mahomes with receiver Tyreek Hill. He was a tough matchup for Houston last year as well. In their two games, Mahomes looked Hill's way 14 times and he hauled in eight catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

The fifth-year pro out of West Alabama is among the fastest players in the league, and that speed is what makes him a strong asset for NFL DFS lineups. He had at least one reception go for 40 or more yards in six games last year, while his 14.8 yards-per-reception average ranked 21st in the league. One long touchdown catch can lead to a cash on showdown slates, making Hill one of the must-roster NFL DFS picks in this matchup.

How to set Chiefs vs. Texans DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament picks for Texans vs. Chiefs, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.