The Tennessee Titans swept their way to the AFC Championship Game last season in no small part due to the performance of quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The former Dolphins QB started the final 12 games of the regular season and became one of the league's premier NFL DFS picks, throwing for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns. Now, Tannehill and the Titans will host the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, making for a deep NFL DFS player pool.

Is Tannehill a player to consider in your NFL DFS strategy for Titans vs. Colts DFS tournaments and cash games? What NFL DFS stacks can differentiate your lineup on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel?

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 9, McClure had Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Rodgers threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns, returning almost 30 points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Colts vs. Titans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 10 is Titans running back Derrick Henry. The defending NFL rushing champion is second in the league with 843 rushing yards on an NFL-best 182 carries with eight touchdowns. That has him on track for 1,686 yards this season, which would beat his 1,540-yard campaign of a year ago.

Henry was held to a season-low 6.8 points on DraftKings last week, only the fifth time in two seasons he hasn't gone for double-digits. The Titans have gotten Henry more involved in the passing game this season, targeting him as many times (18) in 2020 as they did in 16 games in 2018. An absolute force as a running back, Henry has ranked no lower than third in yards after contact in the last three seasons.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. The rookie from Wisconsin has gained 416 yards on 106 carries with four touchdowns and caught 20 of 21 targets for 178 yards. Taylor earned six carries for 27 yard and a touchdown, and added two receptions for seven yards, against a stout Ravens defense last Sunday.

Taylor's multi-dimensional ability makes him a three-down back in coach Frank Reich's offense. While Jordan Wilkins also earns carries for the Colts, Taylor averages 15.8 touches per game and is a threat to break a big play at any time.

The 41st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Taylor faces a Titans defense that allows 119.1 rushing yards per game and yielded productive days to running backs like Melvin Gordon (78-1), Giovani Bernard (62-1), David Johnson (57-1), Dalvin Cook (181-1), and James Robinson (101-1).

