Titans running back Derrick Henry is a star in the NFL and has become one of the go-to NFL DFS picks over the last two seasons. The defending rushing champion has gained 843 yards on 182 carries and scored eight touchdowns, though he faces a stern test on Thursday Night Football when the Tennessee Titans take on the Indianapolis Colts to begin Week 10. Henry is coming off a 21-carry, 68-yard effort against the Bears, which could have cost daily Fantasy football owners who included him in their Week 9 NFL DFS strategy.

Should Henry anchor your NFL DFS picks this week against a Colts defense that gives up just 83.6 yards per game on the ground? And which other players should you consider from the NFL DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before finalizing any daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football or the rest of Week 10, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 9, McClure had Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Rodgers threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns, returning almost 30 points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Colts vs. Titans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 10 is Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The eight-year veteran has passed for 1,981 yards and 19 touchdowns against three interceptions so far in 2020. While Tannehill completed just 10 passes for 158 yards last week, he still threw two touchdown passes against the Bears.

The sub-50 percent completion rate for Tannehill against Chicago was his first this season, as he is at 65.7 percent through the air. Tannehill has gone over 30 points twice this season on DraftKings. Look him into your NFL DFS lineups as a high-floor, high-ceiling play.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. The rookie from Wisconsin has gained 416 yards on 106 carries with four touchdowns and caught 20 of 21 targets for 178 yards. Taylor earned six carries for 27 yard and a touchdown, and added two receptions for seven yards, against a stout Ravens defense last Sunday.

Taylor's multi-dimensional ability makes him a three-down back in coach Frank Reich's offense. While Jordan Wilkins also earns carries for the Colts, Taylor averages 15.8 touches per game and is a threat to break a big play at any time.

The 41st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Taylor faces a Titans defense that allows 119.1 rushing yards per game and yielded productive days to running backs like Melvin Gordon (78-1), Giovani Bernard (62-1), David Johnson (57-1), Dalvin Cook (181-1), and James Robinson (101-1).

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Colts vs. Titans

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Colts vs. Titans? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.