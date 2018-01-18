NFL DFS for Conference Championships: Best DraftKings and FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks

For the AFC and NFC Championship Games of the NFL playoffs on Sunday, which includes Jaguars-Patriots and Vikings-Eagles, the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $1.7 million Fantasy Football Quarter-Millionaire. FanDuel is running a $1.25 million Sunday Million.

Before you enter a daily fantasy lineup on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through this season, entering multiple lineups that have cashed big.

For DFS tournaments during the divisional round last week, he jumped all over Titans receiver Corey Davis as a strong value play at $3,400 on FanDuel. The result: Davis caught two touchdown passes and easily returned his best DFS performance of the season with 23.3 points on DraftKings. Anyone who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge DFS payout.

One player he absolutely loves for Sunday: Philadelphia Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor ($6,200 on FanDuel, $4,800 on DraftKings).

On a slate with only two games, Agholor provides both extreme value and sky-high upside. Minnesota allows a minuscule 83.6 yards per game on the ground, and McClure expects the Vikings to continue to stack the box and force QB Nick Foles to beat them through the air.

Expect two-time Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes to match up with Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery, leaving 39-year-old Terence Newman to chase Agholor, who's 15 years younger. He had eight TDs during the regular season and should be peppered with targets on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

The recipe for the Jaguars to pull off the upset over the Patriots isn't rocket science: They need to run the ball, shorten the game and limit opportunities for Tom Brady and Co. to be on the field.

Fournette will play a huge role in that. He was a monster at Pittsburgh, rushing 25 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns even though he missed part of the game with an ankle injury.

He has 51 touches in the playoffs and the Jags should keep that pace up Sunday against a Patriots defense that finished the regular season No. 20 against the run and tied for 30th in average yards per rush allowed.

Fournette also brings value as a receiver out of the backfield. He's averaged 3.2 catches and 27.6 yards per game over his last five outings.

