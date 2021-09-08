With Cowboys vs. Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Kickoff Game and millions of dollars on the line in tournaments and cash games, the perfect NFL DFS lineups could prove to be extremely lucrative. In order to separate yourself from the pack, you'll need to identify the NFL DFS picks who present the best value relative to their cost. Should you go with a proven option like Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown?

With FanDuel hosting a $4M NFL Thursday Million and DraftKings running a $4M Thursday Kickoff Millionaire, there are difficult decisions to make in the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers DFS player pool. Crafting the perfect NFL DFS strategy can be difficult, which is exactly why a little expert help can go a long way. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and pro DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

In Super Bowl LV, McClure had Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Kelce led all players with 10 receptions and 133 receiving yards, returning over 26 points on DraftKings and over 18 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Buccaneers vs. Cowboys and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks for the 2021 NFL Kickoff Game. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top Thursday NFL DFS picks for Week 1

For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on Thursday, McClure is high on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was sensational for Tampa Bay down the stretch last season, throwing two or more touchdowns in each of his last 10 games a season ago.

Brady finished the 2020 campaign with 40 touchdown passes in the regular season and will look to dissect a Dallas defense that gave up an average of 29.6 points per game last season, which ranked 28th in the NFL. With the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown at his disposal, Brady is capable of putting up big numbers. Confidently lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Dallas on Thursday night.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. The four-time All-Pro joined the Buccaneers for the final eight games of the season after spending nearly a season and a half out of work. He posted solid numbers, with 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns. Despite playing in a crowded offense, Brown averaged just under eight targets per game.

Brown ranked 12th among NFL receivers in Fantasy points per route run a season ago. Against a Dallas defense that gave up 34 passing touchdowns a season ago, he's worthy of consideration for your NFL DFS lineups.

How to set Thursday NFL DFS lineups for Week 1

McClure is also targeting players who could go off for massive numbers because of an abundance of playing time. These picks could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the 2021 NFL Kickoff Game? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with nearly $2M in winnings, and find out.