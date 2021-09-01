Two of the league's most exciting quarterbacks will be on full display when the 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 9. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their quest to repeat as champions against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys at home. The 2021 NFL Kickoff Game is also the first opportunity for NFL DFS players to win big on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

Should your Cowboys vs. Buccaneers DFS strategy include rostering Prescott, who will see his first live action after suffering a season-ending leg injury last season? Should you build your NFL DFS lineups around Brady, who threw 40 touchdown passes a year ago? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and pro DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

In Super Bowl LV, McClure had Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Kelce led all players with 10 receptions and 133 receiving yards, returning over 26 points on DraftKings and over 18 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top Thursday NFL DFS picks for Week 1

For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on Thursday, McClure is high on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl winner was exceptional down the stretch last season. Brady threw 22 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions over the Bucs' final eight games, including their four-game postseason run.

He did that while playing on a bum knee that has since been surgically repaired, so he is poised to be even better in 2021. He's also coming off his first full offseason with Tampa after COVID-19 restrictions limited the team last year. Brady is 5-0 in his career versus the Cowboys with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, so you can see why McClure is high on him for the NFL Kickoff Game 2021.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Brady with Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. He was a major factor in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run a year ago. In fact, the speedy wide receiver scored six touchdowns in his final six games, which includes catching five of six targets for 22 yards and a score in the Super Bowl victory over Kansas City.

The veteran also had a strong showing in his final preseason game this year, hauling in four receptions for 42 yards in Tampa Bay's contest against the Texans. Fellow receiver Chris Godwin finished with three receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown, but Brown led the Buccaneers in targets and receptions in that matchup. Brown is a complete steal at his price point given his production late last season, so lock him into your NFL DFS picks and look for a big return against Dallas.

How to set Thursday NFL DFS lineups for Week 1

