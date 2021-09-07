Thursday's 2021 NFL Kickoff Game will pit two high-powered offenses against each other as the defending-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys. For daily Fantasy football players, it means plenty of NFL DFS tournaments, cash games, and 50-50s. Dallas was averaging 32.6 points and 488 yards of total offense before quarterback Dak Prescott was injured last season, while the Buccaneers ranked third in scoring and seventh in total offense. With both rosters bringing the majority of their talent back, it means we'll see an unusually deep NFL DFS player pool for the first game of the season.

Both teams have dynamic trios of wide receivers, with the Cowboys rolling out Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, while the Buccaneers have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. With so many weapons on both sides, setting your Buccaneers vs. Cowboys DFS lineups could be a challenge. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and pro DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

In Super Bowl LV, McClure had Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Kelce led all players with 10 receptions and 133 receiving yards, returning over 26 points on DraftKings and over 18 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Buccaneers vs. Cowboys and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks for the 2021 NFL Kickoff Game. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top Thursday NFL DFS picks for Week 1

For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on Thursday, McClure is high on Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard. The former Bengal joined the Super Bowl champs as a free agent after spending eight years in Cincinnati. He posted 771 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns last year as the backup and an injury replacement for Joe Mixon. Bernard looks to have carved out the role as third-down back for the Buccaneers' offense.

From Kevin Faulk to Danny Woodhead to James White, pass-catching backs have always been factors in Brady-led offenses. The Bucs didn't have this type of player last year, so Bernard and his 342 career receptions are a welcome addition. Bernard should be able to move the football through more than just the air since the Cowboys boasted the league's 31st ranked rushing defense last year. Tampa will want to establish Bernard's role in the offense early in the season, so expect plenty of touches for him versus Dallas.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. The four-time All-Pro joined the Buccaneers for the final eight games of the season after spending nearly a season and a half out of work. He posted solid numbers, with 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns. Despite playing in a crowded offense, Brown averaged just under eight targets per game.

Brown ranked 12th among NFL receivers in Fantasy points per route run a season ago. Against a Dallas defense that gave up 34 passing touchdowns a season ago, he's worthy of consideration for your NFL DFS lineups.

How to set Thursday NFL DFS lineups for Week 1

McClure is also targeting players who could go off for massive numbers because of an abundance of playing time. These picks could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the 2021 NFL Kickoff Game? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with nearly $2M in winnings, and find out.