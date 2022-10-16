The Philadelphia Eagles' acquisition of A.J. Brown was lauded by most as a move that would help put the offense over the top. After five games, it's tough to argue with that expectation, as the Eagles are 5-0 heading into Week 6 and Brown has been a top-15 Fantasy wide receiver. Should Eagles receivers like Brown or DeVonta Smith be inserted into your NFL DFS lineups on Sunday Night Football, or should you look elsewhere for value?

Noah Brown has been one of the top wide receivers for the Cowboys since Cooper Rush has taken over for injured QB Dak Prescott, recording over 50 receiving yards in four of his last five games. However, Brown recorded just one catch for five yards in last week's win over the Rams, making him one of the toughest decisions for your NFL DFS lineups. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Eagles, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Cowboys

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. Hurts finished with just 239 passing yards and zero touchdowns last week in a win against Arizona, but he completed 72.2% of his passes. While Hurts has averaged just 3.91 yards per carry on the ground this season, he has still put up 266 rushing yards with six touchdowns.

Opposing quarterbacks have only run the ball 16 times against the Cowboys this season, but Dallas has given up the seventh-most rushing yards to the position (109). Historically, Hurts hasn't had a great deal of success passing against the Cowboys, but he also hasn't had A.J. Brown on his team until this season. Hurts has been a far more effective runner against Dallas, and has 18 total carries for 104 yards in three previous games. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Cowboys.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb finished with five receptions on eight targets for 53 yards last week, but overall, he has been on an extraordinary three-week run. In those games, he has made 19 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

Philadelphia has only allowed opposing wide receivers to come away with 724 yards and five touchdowns, but one of their games was at home in heavy rain against Jacksonville. Otherwise, the Eagles have seen 116 targets go to receivers, which is tied with Atlanta for third-most in the NFL. Lamb has easily been the most targeted player in the Dallas offense, even with Noah Brown stepping up and Michael Gallup's return, and he'll be expected to step up once more in a tight divisional matchup. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Cowboys vs. Eagles

