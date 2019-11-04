NFL DFS for Cowboys vs. Giants: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups for Week 9

The Week 9 NFL schedule wraps up with a heated NFC East rivalry as the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Monday Night Football kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET, and NFL DFS players have plenty to look forward to. With DraftKings hosting a $1.11M Monday Night Showdown and FanDuel running an $800K Monday Night Special, your optimal NFL DFS strategy could include stars like Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Daniel Jones, Amari Cooper and Saquon Barkley. But which NFL DFS stacks and picks can differentiate your lineup? And which daily Fantasy football value picks exist? Before locking in your own Monday Night Football DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Giants, see the optimal NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. His optimal Giants vs. Cowboys DFS lineups can help you make all the right calls for this single-game showdown.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF, and MNF in Week 8. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Cowboys vs. Giants on Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

For Monday's Cowboys vs. Giants NFL DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Barkley. One of the most complete backs in the league, Barkley hasn't shown any rust coming off an ankle injury that cost him several weeks this season. He's scored a touchdown in both games since his return and has handled 48 total touches during that two-week span, producing 220 yards from scrimmage.

Dallas has been stout against the run this year, but Barkley is one of the only running backs who has been able to find space. In fact, he put together a solid 11-120 rushing line, highlighted by a 59-yard carry, in Week 1 against the Cowboys. He also had four catches for 19 yards in that game. Confidently lock Barkley into your NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Monday Night Football also includes rostering Prescott, the No. 2 scoring Fantasy quarterback this year. Daily Fantasy players who have invested in Prescott have seen massive returns, including in Week 1 when he torched the Giants for 405 yards and four touchdowns. That performance returned a tournament-winning 6x value on DraftKings. New York ranks just 25th against the pass, so confidently lock in Prescott as one of your top NFL DFS picks for Giants vs. Cowboys.

