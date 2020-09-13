SoFi Stadium in suburban Los Angeles will open on Sunday Night Football as the Los Angeles Rams host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET. NFL daily Fantasy players will have a lot of options at their disposal with two strong offenses on display. The total is set at 51.5 at William Hill, meaning there should be plenty of scoring in this matchup. The expected game flow should provide an opportunity to see balance on both sides of the ball and that deepens the NFL DFS player pool considerably.

So who should you get into your NFL DFS lineups for Cowboys vs. Rams with skill players like Jared Goff, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Cam Akers, Robert Woods and Amari Cooper available for selection? Be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, core lineup selections and exposure ratings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million, before making any Rams vs. Cowboys NFL DFS picks for Sunday night.

He's crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Sunday Night Football NFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top Cowboys vs. Rams DFS picks for Sunday night

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Rams is Prescott. The fifth-year quarterback is coming off his biggest statistical season so far after throwing for 4,907 yards and 30 touchdowns with just 11 interceptions in 2019. And he should be motivated to put up big numbers again with the Cowboys kicking the long-term extension can down the road a season with the franchise tag.

Prescott already had two dynamic receivers at his disposal with Cooper and Michael Gallup both topping the 1,000-yard mark last season. Now the Cowboys add first-round pick CeeDee Lamb to the mix and that should only make this offense more versatile and dynamic. Prescott threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns on just 23 pass attempts last December against the Rams and those numbers should improve with the game expected to be a closer battle than last year's 44-21 blowout win for Dallas.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes also banking on Elliott. Entering his fifth season in the NFL, Elliott already has two rushing titles and has racked up 7,024 yards from scrimmage with 48 total touchdowns. He's topped 100 yards from scrimmage in 38 of the 56 games he's played so far in his career. That high floor has made him a staple of NFL DFS lineups.

Last season, Elliott gave the Rams serious issues, as he rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries while adding three receptions for 43 yards. He's now accounted for 299 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in two career games against the Rams and he's a good bet to provide at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a score on Sunday night.

How to set Sunday Night Football DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday night because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the full list of optimal tournament picks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.