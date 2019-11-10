NFL DFS for Cowboys vs. Vikings: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups for Week 10

NFL DFS players get another opportunity to cash in during Sunday's NFL action with a Sunday night shootout between the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m ET. Sunday's single game slate brings some tough questions for NFL DFS players as they set their lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who's thrown three or more touchdown passes in three of his last four games, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, who's found the end zone in two of his last four outings? With FanDuel hosting a $600K NFL Primetime Showdown and DraftKings running a $888K Sunday Night Showdown that awards $200K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for NFL DFS players to make. Before locking in any rosters, be sure to check out the top NFL DFS picks, lineups and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure had some eye-popping results during the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8, and then followed that up with huge 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Vikings vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

For Sunday's Cowboys vs. Vikings NFL DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook has been extremely consistent for the Vikings so far this season. In fact, Cook has recorded at least 21 carries in four of his last five games and has scored four rushing touchdowns during that span. Now, Cook gets a mouthwatering matchup against a Cowboys defense that gave up four rushing touchdowns to the Packers earlier this season. Lock him in as a top NFL DFS pick for Sunday night and look for a big return against Dallas.

Part of his optimal NFL DFS strategy for Sunday Night Football also includes rostering Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott completed 22-of-35 pass attempts with three passing touchdowns last week against the Giants, and in what should be an offensive shootout against the Vikings on Sunday night, Prescott's ceiling is incredibly high. Prescott has thrown for 2,380 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, and now he has a great chance to produce big NFL DFS numbers on Sunday night against a Vikings defense that has given up 275 or more passing yards in three of their last four games.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Sunday night? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Vikings vs. Cowboys from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.