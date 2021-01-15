The 2021 NFL Playoffs will enter the Divisional Round on Saturday, when the Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams, followed by the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Buffalo Bills. With plenty on the line in NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, players everywhere will review the Fantasy football matchups with a fine-tooth comb. Aaron Rodgers is the odds-on favorite to win the NFL MVP award and enters Saturday having thrown for at least three touchdowns in six of his last seven games. Should he be among your top NFL DFS picks?

Rodgers could be one of the most popular options in the NFL DFS player pool, but with Green Bay favored by 6.5 over the Rams, could game script might dictate that the Packers will keep it on the ground?

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments.

In Wild Card Weekend, McClure had Bills quarterback Josh Allen as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Allen passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 54 yards and another score, returning over 35 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's 2021 Divisional Round

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's Divisional Round games is Packers wide receiver Davante Adams at $8,600 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Despite missing two-and-a-half games with a groin injury, Adams caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns and was a fixture in NFL DFS lineups with touchdowns in 11 of the 14 games he played.

In order to get him away from Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Packers are likely to move Adams around the formation, and he could be dangerous in the slot. Adams has played 29.9 percent of his snaps and caught seven touchdowns from the slot this season. Ramsey only covers slot receivers on 16.3 percent of Los Angeles' defensive snaps.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills receiver Stefon Diggs at $7,300 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel. Diggs is coming off a sensational showing in his first playoff game with the Bills. The veteran receiver caught six of nine targets for 128 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's victory over the Colts.

Diggs has now recorded over 125 receiving yards in four of his last five games and is expected to be heavily involved in Buffalo's offensive gameplan again on Saturday. The Ravens feature one of the league's stingiest run defenses, which means Buffalo could target Diggs early and often. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him into your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Baltimore.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday's Divisional Round

