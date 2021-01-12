The NFL Playoffs roll on this weekend with four Divisional Round games, which means plenty of star-power in the NFL DFS player pool. Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams, who downed the Seahawks last week, face Aaron Rodgers and the top-seeded Green Bay Packers. Can you trust a hobbled Goff or a chalky Rodgers with your NFL DFS picks?

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round.

In Wild Card Weekend, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Allen passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 54 yards and another score, returning over 35 Fantasy points on both sites!

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's 2021 Divisional Round

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's Divisional Round games is Packers receiver Davante Adams at $8,600 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Adams finished the regular season first in the league with 18 receiving touchdowns, second with 115 receptions and fifth with 1,374 receiving yards.

Although he caught more passes for more yards on the road this season, Adams brought in 10 of his touchdown receptions at Lambeau Field. He has one of the highest floors and highest ceilings of any player in the NFL DFS player pool.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills receiver Stefon Diggs at $7,300 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel. Diggs led the NFL with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards. He began the NFL Playoffs with six receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown against the Colts on Wild Card Weekend.

Diggs entered last weekend questionable with an oblique injury, but he showed no signs of the injury hampering his play. He now faces the Ravens, who let Titans receiver A.J. Brown into the end zone last week.

