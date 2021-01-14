NFL DFS players entering tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings for the Divisional Round have plenty of tough choices to make. Investing in Aaron Jones, Davante Adams or J.K. Dobbins can help guarantee production, but all three come with hefty price tags. They'll eat up a large portion of your salary cap, so making the right call on the value of every player will be critical when entering your NFL DFS picks.

Meanwhile, deciding which quarterback to roster as part of your NFL DFS stacks means choosing among stars like Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, and Josh Allen. Before crafting your NFL DFS strategy for Saturday's Divisional Round games, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Wild Card Weekend, McClure had Bills quarterback Josh Allen as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Allen passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 54 yards and another score, returning over 35 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Saturday's Divisional Round games and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's 2021 Divisional Round

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's Divisional Round games is Ravens running back JK. Dobbins at $6,000 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel. Dobbins finished his rookie season with 805 rushing yards on 134 carries and nine touchdowns. His first playoff appearance was a success, as Dobbins tallied nine carries for 43 yards and a touchdown against the Titans on Wild Card Weekend.

Dobbins' third-quarter touchdown run was pivotal, as it gave the Ravens a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Dobbins has found the end zone in seven straight games, while Buffalo gave up 163 rushing yards to the Colts last weekend.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills receiver Stefon Diggs at $7,300 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel. Diggs is coming off a sensational showing in his first playoff game with the Bills. The veteran receiver caught six of nine targets for 128 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's victory over the Colts.

Diggs has now recorded over 125 receiving yards in four of his last five games and is expected to be heavily involved in Buffalo's offensive gameplan again on Saturday. The Ravens feature one of the league's stingiest run defenses, which means Buffalo could target Diggs early and often. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him into your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Baltimore.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday's Divisional Round

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Saturday's Divisional Round? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.