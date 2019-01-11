NFL DFS for Divisional Round: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

It's the Divisional Round of the 2019 NFL Playoffs, which means it's win or go home for the eight teams still standing. We saw three underdogs win outright last weekend and witnessed standout performances from players like Ezekiel Elliott (169 yards from scrimmage, one touchdown) and Keke Coutee (11-110-1). NFL DFS players have plenty at stake as well, with FanDuel hosting a $1M Saturday Million and $1M Sunday Million. DraftKings is going big as well with a $1.75M Fantasy Football Quarter Millionaire, $800,000 Play-Action, and $400,000 Power Sweep. And over on Yahoo Daily Fantasy, you'll find a $250K Guaranteed with no management fee. Before you lock in any NFL DFS picks for tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s, check out the latest NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a DFS pro with nearly $2M in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel.

He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. He followed that up with yet another cash on DraftKings tournaments in Week 15, and then finished in the top 0.1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and inside the top 5 percent on DraftKings in Week 16. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

For the divisional round of the 2019 NFL playoffs, we can tell you McClure is banking on Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams at $4,900 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings.

He has a sky-high ceiling and a near-minimum price tag against New England this week. He's a big-play threat, and he's proven that with tournament-winning games this season like his 4-118-1 line against the Titans and 3-118-2 performance against the Browns. Those are the exact type of performances you need to take down large-field GPPs. Even on a smaller slate, expect lower ownership for the volatile Chargers receiver.

Williams faces the Patriots, who were 22nd in the league in pass defense this year. And expect Bill Belichick to key his defense on Chargers running back Melvin Gordon and wide receiver Keenan Allen, freeing up Williams to run wild. He's one of the top NFL DFS picks who needs to be in lineups for the NFL Divisional schedule.

McClure's divisional round NFL DFS strategy also includes targeting Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at $8,800 on FanDuel and $8,200 on DraftKings.

Elliott exploded for 169 yards of total offense and a touchdown on Wild Card Weekend, marking the ninth straight game he has accounted for at least 100 yards. Now set to face a Los Angeles Rams squad that ranked 23rd in the league in rushing defense, the NFL's leading rusher is set to return huge value Saturday night.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers during the divisional round because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for the divisional round? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the divisional round from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.