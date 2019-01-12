NFL DFS for Divisional Round: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Compared to last week, when all eight teams playing on Wild Card Weekend were in the top 12 in scoring defense, the Divisional schedule promises more scoring opportunities for NFL DFS players to consider. Chiefs vs. Chargers has an over-under of 56.5, but Mother Nature has dumped over a half-foot of snow on the area. How should you play Patrick Mahomes, Andrew Luck, Tyreek Hill, T.Y. Hilton, and other members of the passing game on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Sunday's Saints vs. Eagles game has a total of 51.5 and will be played indoors. Should you load up on NFL DFS mainstays like Drew Brees, Zach Ertz, Alvin Kamara, and Michael Thomas? Before you lock in any NFL DFS picks for Divisional Round tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s, check out the latest NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a DFS pro with nearly $2M in career winnings.

For the divisional round of the 2019 NFL playoffs, we can tell you McClure is banking on Colts wide receiver Chester Rogers ($3,700 on DraftKings, $5,100 on FanDuel).

In addition to being heavily involved in a probable shootout, Rogers should benefit from an injury to fellow receiver Ryan Grant. With Hilton still dinged up, the undrafted free agent out of Grambling State should be on the field for at least two-thirds of the snaps.

Rogers has hauled in 14 of the 16 targets he's seen in the last three weeks and has been an extremely trustworthy option out of the slot for Luck. Against a Chiefs pass defense that ranked 31st in the NFL this season, you have the potential to see a tournament-winning return this week. Kansas City has been shredded by receivers like Doug Baldwin (7-126-1), Mike Williams (7-76-2), and the aging Jordy Nelson (10-96) in recent weeks, so lock in Rogers and watch the points rain down.

McClure's divisional round NFL DFS strategy also includes targeting Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at $8,800 on FanDuel and $8,200 on DraftKings.

Elliott exploded for 169 yards of total offense and a touchdown on Wild Card Weekend, marking the ninth straight game he has accounted for at least 100 yards. Now set to face a Los Angeles Rams squad that ranked 23rd in the league in rushing defense, the NFL's leading rusher is set to return huge value Saturday night.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers during the divisional round because of a dream matchup.

