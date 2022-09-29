The fourth week of the NFL schedule has arrived, which means NFL DFS injuries are starting to become a factor. That will be the case when the Bengals host the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back) and star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) have been limited at practice this week. Waddle ranks second among all receivers with 342 yards through three games, averaging 18.0 yards per reception. Should you avoid him in your NFL DFS lineups due to his groin injury?

Cincinnati has a star receiver of its own, as Ja'Marr Chase had an unforgettable 2021-22 campaign. He opened this season with 129 receiving yards in Week 1 before getting held to fewer than 55 yards in his last two games, so should you he be included in your NFL DFS stacks? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Dolphins vs. Bengals on Thursday Night Football, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, McClure featured Browns running back Nick Chubb in his Thursday night NFL DFS picks. The result: Chubb rumbled for 113 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown in a 29-17 win against Cleveland. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Dolphins vs. Bengals and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

We can tell you that one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Ja'Marr Chase gets most of the fanfare, but that also means he is being heavily watched by opposing defenses. Higgins has taken advantage of that over the past two weeks, going over 70 yards against the Cowboys and Jets. He is averaging nearly 15 yards per reception, but he is available at a much cheaper price than his teammate.

The Bengals are coming off a strong outing against the Jets, which included 275 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Joe Burrow. They are facing a Miami defense that ranks next-to-last in the NFL through three weeks, allowing 413.7 yards per game.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bengals running back Joe Mixon. After rushing for 24 yards and adding another 14 in receptions, Mixon hobbled off the field (ankle) last week and didn't play in the fourth quarter. But coach Zac Taylor said Mixon will be good to go on Thursday Night Football, and no player has received more touches than Mixon's 71 this season.

He's translated that volume into 163 rushing yards and 103 receiving yards but no trips to the end zone. Mixon scored 16 touchdowns last year, so you could say he's due to hit paydirt soon. Miami was just carved up by running backs against Buffalo, allowing 205 total yards to the Bills' four backs. Considering how much Cincy leans on Mixon, and its lack of running back options elsewhere, Mixon is primed for a huge night against Miami's 31st-ranked total defense. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

McClure is also targeting another undervalued option that could explode for huge numbers. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.