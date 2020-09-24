The 2020 NFL schedule continues on Thursday Night Football with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Miami Dolphins at TIAA Bank Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET in the first game of Week 3. With DraftKings running a $1.5M Thursday Night Special and FanDuel holding a $1M Thursday Million, you'll need to scour the NFL DFS player pool for value. Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but he played through it last week and managed five catches for 53 yards and a score.

Meanwhile, Jaguars wideout D.J. Chark is questionable with a chest injury.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 2 NFL DFS player pool, he was all over Titans tight end Jonnu Smith as one of his top picks. The result: Smith, who was well under $6,000 on both FanDuel and DraftKings, erupted for a 4-84-2 receiving line that returned huge value on both sites. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Top Jaguars vs. Dolphins DFS picks

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew. The second-year starter eased his way into the season by going 19-of-20 for 173 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 1 upset of the Colts. Then, he proved he could light it up last week against the Titans.

Minshew completed 30-of-45 for 339 yards and three more touchdowns last week in a 33-30 shootout loss. His ability to spread the ball around makes Jacksonville's passing attack extremely difficult to defend. Minshew completed at least three passes to eight different receivers in Week 2 and hit 10 different receivers in Week 1.

Part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy for Dolphins vs. Jaguars includes banking on Jaguars running back James Robinson. The undrafted rookie out of Illinois State is one of the NFL's best stories thus far. The Jags cut Leonard Fournette before the opener and handed Robinson the job.

Last week, Robinson put up an impressive 16-102-1 rushing line against the Titans, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He added three catches for 18 yards as well.

Now, he gets a juicy matchup against the Dolphins, a defense that ranks 29th in the league against the run through two weeks, making him one of the must-roster NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football and Week 3.

