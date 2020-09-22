Though it's still early in the 2020 NFL season, the Jaguars have been one of the league's biggest surprises. They're 1-1 and powered by an offense that is tied for ninth in the NFL with the Chiefs and Rams at 28.5 points per game. NFL DFS players will have plenty of options from Jacksonville's lineup when the Jags take on the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 3.

Should Jacksonville players like Gardner Minshew, James Robinson, D.J. Chark and Keelan Cole be in your NFL DFS lineups? Which players from Miami make strong NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before crafting your NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football and the rest of Week 3, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 2 NFL DFS player pool, he was all over Titans tight end Jonnu Smith as one of his top picks. The result: Smith, who was well under $6,000 on both FanDuel and DraftKings, erupted for a 4-84-2 receiving line that returned huge value on both sites. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Thursday Night Football DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top Jaguars vs. Dolphins DFS picks

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. After a disappointing opener against the Patriots, Fitzpatrick posted eye-popping numbers in Week 2, completing 31-of-47 passes for 328 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against a rugged Buffalo defense. That performance led to 25 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, providing plenty of value for daily Fantasy players who rostered him at a low price.

Now, the 37-year old takes aim at a rebuilding Jacksonville secondary. Ryan Tannehill completed 75 percent of his passes and threw four touchdowns against this unit in Week 2, while Philip Rivers threw for 363 yards and a score in Week 1. It's an exploitable matchup for the veteran, making Fitzpatrick a smart choice for your Jaguars vs. Dolphins NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy for Dolphins vs. Jaguars includes banking on Jaguars running back James Robinson. The undrafted rookie out of Illinois State is one of the NFL's best stories thus far. The Jags cut Leonard Fournette before the opener and handed Robinson the job.

Last week, Robinson put up an impressive 16-102-1 rushing line against the Titans, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He added three catches for 18 yards as well.

Now, he gets a juicy matchup against the Dolphins, a defense that ranks 29th in the league against the run through two weeks, making him one of the must-roster NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football and Week 3.

How to set Thursday Night Football DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal Thursday Night Football DFS lineups? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.