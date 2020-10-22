An NFC East rivalry kicks off the Week 7 NFL schedule as Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles host Daniel Jones and the New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football. Wentz is coming off a strong showing in Philadelphia's Week 6 loss, throwing for 213 yards yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another score. Meanwhile, Jones threw for just 112 yards against Washington last week but led the Giants with 74 yards rushing. Which quarterback should you build your NFL DFS lineups around, and which pass-catchers should anchor your NFL DFS stacks?

There are plenty of value picks in the NFL DFS player pool to free up cap space for either QB. Before setting your NFL DFS picks for Giants vs. Eagles, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and core lineup selections from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 6, McClure put Derrick Henry in his running back player pool for DraftKings. The result: Henry erupted for 264 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, piling up over 40 Fantasy points and 5x value. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Thursday Night Football DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Giants

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday is Eagles running back Boston Scott. With Sanders (knee) expected to be out for at least Week 7 and possibly longer, the Eagles will likely turn to Scott as their top back. He hasn't seen much work when Sanders has been in the lineup, but as a Week 1 fill-in, Scott recorded 11 touches for 54 yards from scrimmage.

Opposing running backs have fared relatively well against the Giants this year from a Fantasy perspective, as New York has given up the 13th-most points to that position.

Game flow might also work in Scott's favor. Philadelphia is favored by 3.5 at William Hill, so if the Eagles can build a lead, he could see 15-plus touches and return plenty of value for NFL DFS players in Week 7.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Giants receiver Darius Slayton. The second-year receiver out of Auburn was targeted just four times last week, but still managed to record 41 receiving yards and a touchdown in New York's victory over Washington. It was Slayton's lowest target count of the season, which led to his second-fewest receiving yards of the year.

DFS owners should look at last week's target share as an anomaly since Slayton has seven-plus looks in four of his first six games this season. Slayton has also had plenty of success against the Eagles in his short career. In New York's 23-17 loss against Philadelphia last December, he hauled in a slate-breaking five catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Eagles on Thursday night.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.