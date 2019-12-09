NFL DFS for Eagles vs. Giants: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups for Week 14

The Philadelphia Eagles have had a difficult season, but after the Bears beat the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, they have an opportunity to pull even in the NFC East standings with a win on Monday Night Football over the New York Giants. And with millions on the line in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, daily Fantasy football players will be studying the matchups looking for the best values and top NFL DFS stacks. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is out with an ankle injury, so how will the Giants' offense be impacted with Eli Manning back in the lineup? And who can you trust for your Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups among Eagles skill players like Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders? Before locking any Eagles vs. Giants DFS picks, be sure to see the optimal NFL DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Giants is Sanders. The rookie from Penn State has seen his role in the offense increased in the last four games, averaging 16 touches over that span after seeing just 8.5 in the four games prior to that.

Last week, Sanders rushed for 83 yards and caught five passes for 22 yards and a touchdown. He's now accounted for 879 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns this season. The Giants rank 26th in the NFL in total defense and have been gashed by the likes of Dalvin Cook (218 scrimmage yards), Chase Edmonds (150 scrimmage yards, 3 TDs) and Ezekiel Elliott (139 rushing yards) this season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Monday Night Football includes rostering Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who had 115 yards from scrimmage last week against the Packers. After beginning the season with a pair of 100-yard efforts before missing a month with a high-ankle sprain, Barkley has failed to surpass 100 yards rushing in his last seven games.

However, the touches have still been there thanks to a New York offense that doesn't have much playmaking ability on the outside. Barkley has been fed the ball at least 18 times the last six games, and even against a strong Philadelphia run defense, you can expect him to see a healthy dose of action on Monday Night Football.

