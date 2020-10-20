An NFC East matchup kicks off the Week 7 NFL schedule when the New York Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football. Injuries loom large in the NFL DFS player pool for Week 7. Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ACL) is already on injured reserve, while Philadelphia is expected to be without tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) and running back Miles Sanders (knee).

That means there will be plenty of opportunities for value when setting NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football. Which players will step up for the Eagles? Which Giants should you consider for your NFL DFS stacks? Before setting your NFL DFS picks for Giants vs. Eagles, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and core lineup selections from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 6, McClure put Derrick Henry in his running back player pool for DraftKings. The result: Henry erupted for 264 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, piling up over 40 Fantasy points and 5x value. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Thursday Night Football DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Giants

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday is Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. The fifth-year pro is coming off his best Fantasy performance of the season against the Ravens in Week 6. He threw for 213 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 49 yards and a score on the ground. That led to almost 30 points and around 5x value on DraftKings.

Now, Wentz takes on a very average New York defense on Thursday. The Giants have shown vulnerability at times against quarterbacks, including giving up 343 yards and a touchdown to 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens in Week 4. Confidently lock in Wentz as one of your top Giants vs. Eagles DFS picks.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Giants receiver Darius Slayton. The second-year pro out of Auburn has an impressive 25-406-3 receiving line on the year. He's provided big returns for DFS players the past two weeks, catching a touchdown in Week 6 and posting a strong 8-129 receiving line in Week 5.

Slayton gets a juicy matchup against a Philadelphia defense that has given up the 10th-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. The Eagles could be without starting cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) again, paving the way for big numbers for Slayton in this matchup.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.