A historic NFC East rivalry is set to renew on Sunday Night Football when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Football Team. Both teams have struggled offensively this season and William Hill Sportsbook lists the total at 43, so finding potential touchdown scorers for this single-game slate could help you turn a profit in NFL daily Fantasy tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. Washington is scoring 21.0 points per game this season, while Philadelphia is averaging 21.3 points per contest.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Washington

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Eagles running back Boston Scott. Scott is expected to be the lead back for Philadelphia after Miles Sanders was ruled out with a knee injury. Scott averaged 12 carries for 50.3 rushing yards in the three other games Sanders has missed this season.

Washington is giving up 112.5 yards per game on the ground this season and the Football Team has allowed a rushing touchdown in each of their last three games. Scott is among the top value picks for Sunday Night Football, so confidently lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The rookie QB is coming off a strong showing in last week's loss against Dallas, completing 21-of-39 passes for 342 yards and a touchdown, while adding 69 rushing yards on nine carries. Hurts set a new career high in passing yards against Dallas (342) and he's thrown for 338 or more yards in each of his last two outings.

Through three games as Philadelphia's starter, Hurts has completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 847 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also been lethal with his legs, rushing for 238 yards and a score. He's averaging 7.7 yards per pass attempt this season and he's scored at least 20 points on DraftKings in all three of his starts. Lock him in as one of the top overall NFL DFS picks on Sunday night.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Washington

